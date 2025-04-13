Javier Sanoja News: Seeing usage as utility man

Sanoja will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Sanoja will be in the lineup for the fourth time in five games, with each of those starts coming at a different position (third base, second base, shortstop and left field). The 22-year-old has produced a .606 OPS through 25 plate appearances and should remain a regular presence in the lineup versus left-handed pitching while also occasionally drawing starts against righties thanks to his ability to play all over the diamond.