Jeff McNeil Injury: Heading to Triple-A this weekend

McNeil (oblique) will continue his rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie through Thursday before his assignment is shifted to Triple-A Syracuse, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

McNeil will presumably remain with Syracuse through the weekend before the Mets decide whether he's ready to return from the 10-day injured list at the beginning of next week. The veteran infielder is bouncing back from a right oblique strain and has already played two games for St. Lucie, going 2-for-5 with a walk and a run.