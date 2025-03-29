Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeffrey Springs headshot

Jeffrey Springs News: Fires six scoreless in A's debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Springs (1-0) earned the win against Seattle on Friday, giving up three hits and a walk while striking out nine batters across six shutout innings.

Springs did a great job showing why the Athletics were right to trade for him in the offseason, as he kept the Mariners' hitters off-balance at the plate Friday and got through his six innings of work in just 83 pitches. Durability will remain a concern for the 32-year-old throughout the season due to his recent elbow issues, but he still offers plenty of upside to fantasy managers when he's healthy. He's lined up to make his next start at home against the Cubs.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now