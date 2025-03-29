Jeffrey Springs News: Fires six scoreless in A's debut

Springs (1-0) earned the win against Seattle on Friday, giving up three hits and a walk while striking out nine batters across six shutout innings.

Springs did a great job showing why the Athletics were right to trade for him in the offseason, as he kept the Mariners' hitters off-balance at the plate Friday and got through his six innings of work in just 83 pitches. Durability will remain a concern for the 32-year-old throughout the season due to his recent elbow issues, but he still offers plenty of upside to fantasy managers when he's healthy. He's lined up to make his next start at home against the Cubs.