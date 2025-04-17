Fantasy Baseball
Jesus Sanchez headshot

Jesus Sanchez News: Sitting against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Sanchez will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Matt Mervis and Liam Hicks while the Diamondbacks send southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill for the series finale. After being activated from the injured list Tuesday, Sanchez has picked up starts in center field and designated hitter through his first two games of the season, going 3-for-8 with a walk between those contests.

Jesus Sanchez
Miami Marlins
