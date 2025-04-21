Fantasy Baseball
Jesus Tinoco News: Picks up save Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Tinoco threw a perfect inning and earned a save against the Reds on Monday.

Tinoco had no trouble retiring Cincinnati's 7-8-9 hitters in order to close out the 6-3 victory. He threw nine of 11 pitches for strikes to earn his second save in as many days. Tinoco has delivered four straight scoreless innings after coughing up two runs April 12 in his first appearance after a stint on the injured list.

