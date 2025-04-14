Joe Boyle News: Optioned back to minors

The Rays optioned Boyle to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Boyle made a case to stick around by dazzling in a spot start Sunday versus Atlanta, fanning seven batters with no hits and just two unearned runs allowed over five innings. However, the Rays are sticking with their plan to return Boyle to the minors. He is sure to be first in line for a promotion when the big club needs a starter.