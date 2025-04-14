Joe Boyle News: Still expected to be sent down

The Rays plan to option Boyle to Triple-A Durham prior to Monday game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Boyle dazzled in a spot start Sunday versus Atlanta, permitting two unearned runs on no hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings. However, the Rays will stick with their initial plan and send Boyle back down in order to bring up a fresh relief arm. Boyle should be the first pitcher the Rays call upon when they need rotation help.