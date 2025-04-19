Fantasy Baseball
Joe Mantiply News: Sent down to Reno

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

The Diamondbacks optioned Mantiply to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Mantiply has struggled mightily in the big leagues this season, giving up 13 earned runs in just 7.1 innings. He'll attempt to get back on track in Triple-A, though the D-backs will likely need to see him sustain success for an extended period of time before feeling comfortable inserting him back into their bullpen.

