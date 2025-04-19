Joe Mantiply News: Sent down to Reno
The Diamondbacks optioned Mantiply to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Mantiply has struggled mightily in the big leagues this season, giving up 13 earned runs in just 7.1 innings. He'll attempt to get back on track in Triple-A, though the D-backs will likely need to see him sustain success for an extended period of time before feeling comfortable inserting him back into their bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now