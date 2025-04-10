Joe Ross News: Serves up walk-off homer Thursday

Ross (1-1) took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits in the 11th inning Thursday against Atlanta, failing to record an out.

Ross was brought on to protect a one-run lead, but Austin Riley promptly doubled in the tying run, which was unearned. However, Marcell Ozuna lifted a two-run homer to walk it off for Atlanta in the ensuing at-bat. Ross is a candidate for high-leverage work in the Philadelphia bullpen due to Jordan Romano's struggles, but he's blown both of his save opportunities in 2025 and will need to improve on his 6.35 ERA over 5.2 innings to avoid moving back into a long-relief role.