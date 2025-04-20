Joe Ryan News: Allows three homers in loss

Ryan (1-2) took the loss against Atlanta on Sunday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts over five innings.

Ryan surrendered three home runs and a total of 12 hard-hit balls in a forgettable outing. He's also struggled to work deep into games, exceeding five innings just once in five starts on the year. The 28-year-old owns a 4.00 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB across 27 innings and will aim to get back on track in a home matchup with the Angels next weekend.