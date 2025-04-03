Joel Payamps News: Gets back on track with save

Payamps picked up the save after throwing a clean ninth inning Thursday against the Reds. He struck out one.

With closer Trevor Megill having worked each of the past two days, Payamps got the call to preserve a narrow 1-0 lead in the ninth inning and made quick work of Cincinatti on just 11 pitches (nine strikes). It was the first save of the year for Payamps, who got back on track Thursday after yielding five runs in his first three frames of the campaign. The right-hander is likely to remain a setup man for the Brewers throughout 2025, but he appears to be the next man up for ninth-inning work on occasions when Megill is unavailable.