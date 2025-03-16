Joey Gallo News: Let go by South Siders

The White Sox released Gallo on Sunday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Gallo linked up with the White Sox on a minor-league deal in mid-February after the Nationals declined his $8 million mutual option for the 2025 season. He struggled in his nine spring outings, going 2-for-20 with one walk and one RBI while striking out 11 times. Gallo is now a free agent after being granted his unconditional release by the White Sox, and the 31-year-old will look to catch on with another club ahead of Opening Day.