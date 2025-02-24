Johnathan Rodriguez News: In right field mix

Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said Sunday that Rodriguez is in the mix for the available job in right field, Steve Stockmar of MLB.com reports.

Add Rodriguez's name to the competition for right field, which also includes Will Brennan and Jhonkensy Noel. Rodriguez has done damage in the minors, including its highest level where the outfielder has a .295 average and 40 home runs over 165 games at Triple-A Columbus. "What he's done at Triple-A the last couple of years, we're excited about the future for J-Rod," Vogt said. Noel (Saturday) and Brennan (Sunday) have started the first two spring games with Rodriguez coming off the bench Saturday.