Jonathan Cannon News: Effective in short start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Cannon tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Cannon gave up just three hits and wasn't egregiously wild -- he threw 52 of 88 pitches for strikes and issued a tolerable two walks -- but he nonetheless managed to last just 4.1 frames. In spite of the short outing, the right-hander made some positive strides by holding the A's scoreless after giving up nine runs over nine innings across his previous two starts. Cannon lowered his season ERA to 4.52, and he also has a 1.53 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB through 18.1 frames.

