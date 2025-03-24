Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Hernandez headshot

Jonathan Hernandez News: Dismissed from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

The Rays reassigned Hernandez to minor-league camp Monday.

Hernandez is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Durham after falling short in his bid for a spot in Tampa Bay's Opening Day bullpen. The hard-throwing right-hander previously recorded four saves while filling a high-leverage relief role for Texas during the 2022 season, but control problems kept him from having much success in the majors over the subsequent two seasons.

