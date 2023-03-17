Closer Encounters: 2023 Closer Rankings 2.0

This article is part of our Closer Encounters series.

Below the updated rankings, I've included several notable risers and fallers. As always, you are welcome to share your thoughts in the comments section. Also, be sure to bookmark our Closer Grid for all the latest closer updates, including team blurbs, hierarchy changes and my closer-in-waiting rankings.

Aside from the devastating Edwin Diaz injury, not too much has transpired on the closer front since the first iteration of these rankings were released in early February. However, we're still due for an update as we enter the home stretch of fantasy baseball drafts over these next two weeks.

Aside from the devastating Edwin Diaz injury, not too much has transpired on the closer front since the first iteration of these rankings were released in early February. However, we're still due for an update as we enter the home stretch of fantasy baseball drafts over these next two weeks.

Below the updated rankings, I've included several notable risers and fallers. As always, you are welcome to share your thoughts in the comments section. Also, be sure to bookmark our Closer Grid for all the latest closer updates, including team blurbs, hierarchy changes and my closer-in-waiting rankings.

2023 Closer Rankings 2.0

Dropped out of the Top 70: Edwin Diaz (previously #1 - out for season, knee injury), Tanner Houck (#44 - appears likely to start for Boston early in the season given the injuries to James Paxton and Bryan Bello), Codi Heuer (#55 - Fulmer signed with Cubs), Tanner Scott (#62 - Puk was traded to Marlins), Matt Barnes (#69 - ditto), Chris Martin (#70 - others are simply more appealing for save speculation)

Unranked relievers whom I have projected for 5-plus saves: Scott McGough (9), Miguel Castro (8), Matt Barnes (7), Will Smith (6), Jonathan Hernandez (6), Joe Barlow (6), Jimmy Herget (6), Kevin Ginkel (6), Dany Jimenez (6), Lucas Sims (5), Brandon Hughes (5)

RISERS

Felix Bautista, Orioles - Hopefully you were able to get a discount on Bautista in drafts over this past month after his start to spring training was delayed due to left knee and right shoulder soreness. After several weeks of bullpen sessions, Bautista made his Grapefruit League debut on Tuesday, striking out two during a perfect inning of work. He threw 15 pitches and touched 99 miles per hour on the radar gun, while sitting 97.9 on his 4-seamer. Now that "The Mountain" is healthy, I feel comfortable giving him a few more saves than I originally had projected. As such, he moves up a few spots in the rankings — one spot ahead of Ryan Pressly.

David Bednar, Pirates - It's taken me a while to come around on Bednar, who I've mostly avoided in drafts thus far. Perhaps I put too much stock in his lengthy back injury that sidelined him for nearly two months last season. The team context isn't ideal either, but the main thing Bednar has going in his favor is his complete lack of competition for saves in Pittsburgh. I'm not expecting 30 saves, but I did give him a boost from 20 to 25 since my initial rankings were released in February. This was enough to climb five spots, right behind Clay Holmes. I considered ranking him above Holmes, but I believe the Bednar won't get as many save opportunities playing on the far worse team. I wouldn't argue, though, if you elected to take Bednar over Holmes in your upcoming draft(s).

Alexis Diaz, Reds - It's not often that someone who was originally on my fade list becomes a riser, but here we are with Diaz after I boosted his save projection from 13 to 19. Reds manager David Bell confirmed earlier this spring that Diaz "will go into the season as our closer," but also was quick to remind us he will use him earlier in games if the matchups and situation warrants it. However, Tejay Antone (elbow) and Tony Santillan (back) won't be ready for the start of the season and Lucas Sims is off to a rough start this spring. Ian Gibaut is flashing strikeout potential in Cactus League play, but otherwise there isn't much competition for Diaz. I'm still not personally drafting him, but I'm higher on him than I was originally.

David Robertson, Adam Ottavino, Mets - Edwin Diaz (knee) suffered a complete tear of his right patellar tendon during the World Baseball Classic, putting his season in jeopardy. I originally had Diaz projected for 34 saves, which now have to go to someone else — or perhaps multiple relievers. I'm leaning towards the latter, mostly due to the way Robertson pitched down the stretch last season. Robertson has more closing experience, while Ottavino is the better pitcher. As such, I'm splitting Diaz's 34 saves between the two, with a 55/45 split in Robertson's favor. Keep in mind their ADPs are likely to skyrocket, which means I'll probably be avoiding both. With the Mets intent on winning the World Series, I would not put it past owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler to swing a trade for a more reliable closing option.

Michael King, Yankees - The more I look at how dominant King was before he got hurt last year, the less I want to target Clay Holmes as my primary save source in drafts. I've kept Holmes' save projection intact, and I still like him well enough, but I did give King a slight boost in the saves category, which caused him to skyrocket in these rankings. King has been excellent during Grapefruit League play and should reprise his multi-inning, high-leverage role for the Yankees. I'm not expecting it to happen, but don't completely dismiss the idea that that King could lead the Yankees in saves at the end of 2023.

Michael Fulmer, Brad Boxberger, Cubs - The Cubs signed Fulmer about a week after I released my initial closer rankings. Since then, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported he and Boxberger are viewed as the favorites to close in Chicago. Boxberger has 82 career saves to Fulmer's 17, but while both are on one-year deals, Fulmer signed for more money. I wouldn't be super aggressive with either pitcher when speculating on saves, as the Cubs tend to spread out their save chances, especially if they fall out of playoff contention. In that event, it's likely neither Fulmer nor Boxberger would still be wearing Cubs' uniforms in the second half. Until then, expect both to get save opportunities, with a slight lean toward Fulmer early on the season.

FALLERS

Edwin Diaz, Mets - From my number one ranked closer, to completely off the list. I can't help but feel for Diaz (knee), who is likely to miss all of 2023 after a dominant 2022.

Daniel Hudson, Dodgers - Hudson's (knee) recovery from a torn ACL has been slow, as he just recently began facing live hitters this spring. He's still not ready for live games and was still "a ways away" from that clearing that hurdle in his recovery, per our recent note on March 9. As much as I love Hudson for 2023, he's not guaranteed to be ready for Opening Day, so I've shaved off a handful of saves from his projection.

Dylan Floro, Marlins - Since my initial closer rankings were released, the Marlins swung a trade for A.J. Puk, who immediately stands out as the best reliever in Miami. I didn't dock Floro too many saves from what I originally had him projected for — only three, from 12 saves to nine — but it was enough to send him plummeting down my rankings, behind some other speculative save sources. The Marlins are likely to open the season with a closer committee after new manager Skip Schumaker confirmed in late February that he intends to play the matchups in the late innings.

Kendall Graveman, White Sox- While Alexis Diaz goes from "Fade" to "Riser" in this rankings update, Graveman goes from "Fade" to "Faller." Many assumed the 32-year-old would be the favorite to close for the White Sox while Liam Hendriks undergoes treatment for cancer, but manager Pedro Grifol indicated the club will not have a set closer until Hendriks returns. I won't repeat the reasons why I was fading Graveman to begin with, but I scaled back his save projection since Grifol isn't committing to a closer in Hendriks' absence.