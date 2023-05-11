Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League

This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

Last week I promised to look at some shaky American League bullpens. Just like in the senior circuit, there are plenty of bullpens in the American League with evolving roles including decisions on who will get the call in the ninth inning.

Delving into unsettled bullpens has become one the most popular topics in the Musings because, quite frankly, it is one the most challenging scoring categories in fantasy baseball, and a timely addition to your roster can propel you to new heights in your league standings. The trick is in identifying an upcoming change in roles.

Let's review some AL bullpens, many with question marks still remaining:

Angels – The Angels have a lineup that looks scary good, but they haven't seen the playoffs because they lack pitching – including a reliable bullpen. That might – and I emphasize might – be changing. They signed Carlos Estevez in the offseason, and he's done a good job recently. If he keeps throwing strikes, there is hope. Matt Moore and Ryan Tepera are adequate bridge builders, but Estevez is the key.

Astros – A deep bullpen is a luxury, but the Astros have one. Ryan Pressly was a bit shaky early on, but he has been lights out lately. A very reliable closer is obviously a huge asset, but Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryne Stanek are among the better setup guys, and they can fill in as needed if Pressly needs a day off. The only real weakness is the lack of left-handers, but they can deal with that.

Athletics – Their primary closer, Dany Jimenez, is hurt, and they just DFAd the two arms that figured to be next in line – Jeurys Familia and Domingo Acevedo. I guess that makes Zach Jackson the closer of the week, but the big question is, will they win a game anytime soon to make it important? I want to throw a name out there to consider (hey, why not LOL). Shintaro Fujinami was just pulled from the rotation, but if he could learn to throw strikes, he potentially has closer stuff. We're talking dark, dark, horse.

Blue Jays – Finally, an easy one. As long as he stays healthy, Jordan Romano is the man in Toronto. He has the great stuff, excellent command, and a proven track record, and there is a very capable support staff lead by top setup guy Erik Swanson, southpaw Tim Mayza, Adam Cimber, Yimi Garcia, and former top prospect Nate Pearson who is making the transition from starting to relief work. He has a big arm, and compliments this bullpen very well. All the parts are there for a big season.

Guardians – Let's make it two in a row. Like Romano, Emmanuel Clase is at the top of the closer food chain. He and his capable support crew including James Karinchak and Trevor Stephan consistently finish off games started by their starting pitchers. This is a scenario where well-developed pitching boosts a team's overall standing.

Mariners – Now it gets a little more complicated. At first glance, Paul Sewald appears to be a well-entrenched closer. Don't get me wrong, he's pretty good, but the ideal situation would have him setting up a healthy and dominating Andres Munoz. I think it is destined to happen while Matt Brash, with some of the best stuff in baseball, and Justin Topa, also find ways to contribute. This is one of my favorite bullpens to watch.

Orioles – On the surface this one also appears rather decided. Felix Bautista has closer stuff, and has successfully finished quite a few games over the past year or so, but he does have an Achilles heel. Bautista suffers bouts of wildness at times so the endgame can offer some angst. Don't be surprised if Yennier Cano sneaks in an occasional save, and I like Cionel Perez and Bryan Baker in their setup roles.

Rangers – I think the Rangers would like Jose Leclerc to step up and claim the job, but it hasn't happened yet. He's capable, and has the tools, but he sometimes runs into stretches of ineffectiveness. Most often, one rocky outing leads to more of the same. Lefty Will Smith is the current closer, at least until Leclerc forgets, while Ian Kennedy, Jonathan Hernandez, and Brock Burke handle the seventh and eighth innings.

Rays – As with their starting pitching, the Rays don't stick to traditional bullpen roles. I think they might like to, but the best closer on the staff, Pete Fairbanks, can't stay healthy. He's again on the IL with forearm inflammation. He's already throwing and should be back soon, but Jason Adam is currently capably handling the ninth inning. The Rays have always had an uncanny knack for getting the most out of their arms. Garrett Cleavinger was the best of their setup men, but they just lost him to a torn ACL.

Red Sox – If you can't grow your own closer, go out and buy one. Boston tried for years to internally develop a closer, but it didn't work so they went out and signed future Hall of Famer Kenley Jansen. Her getting older, and probably isn't as durable as he once was, but when it counts he usually gets it done. Unfortunately, his primary setup guys, John Schreiber, Chris Martin, and Ryan Brasier aren't as reliable as you would like.

Royals – Scott Barlow isn't an elite closer, but he's generally adequate. Interestingly, the unlikely to compete Royals brought in 35-year-old longtime closer Aroldis Chapman over the off-season. Maybe (probably) he'll be a trading chip at the deadline. I have always liked Josh Staumont, but he has never developed the necessary command which usually keeps him out of the saves picture. He and lefty Amir Garrett form the primary, albeit sometimes shaky, setup staff.

Tigers – The Tigers actually have a pretty decent closer candidate in Alex Lange. He has quality stuff, but his command comes and goes at times. It appears he is becoming more consistent, so hopefully things will stabilize. Jason Foley has been his caddie, and will serve as his primary setup man along with Jose Cisnero and Chasen Shreve as long as Lange continues to get people out. I have strong hopes for Lange.

Twins – Before the year began, the Twins pieced together a good bullpen with some built-in options. They had Jhoan Duran and Jorge Lopez as closer candidates, and they appeared willing to let them share the job as they sorted things out. Now a month in, the sharing may be over. One of the most promising closers in the game, Duran has taken the reins moving Lopez to a primary setup role, while Griffin Jax, Jovani Moran and Emilio Pagan have generally done a good job getting the game to them.

White Sox – The Sox bullpen has been a story of inconsistency and injury, but things may soon be sorting out. Liam Hendriks is cancer-free, and on a rehab assignment. When he's ready, maybe as soon as this weekend, it will all get better. Reynaldo Lopez can return to a setup role with Aaron Bummer and Kendall Graveman, while another huge arm, Garrett Crochet, should be back soon as well.

Yankees – We normally don't think of the Yankees as a team that needs to routinely shuffle roles, but that's where we are. Clay Holmes, a very good setup man, was expected to step into the closer's role, but that hasn't worked out. He's not completely out of the mix, but Michael King, and even the unheralded Ian Hamilton are getting a look. I think King might end up being the guy, but with other key arms like setup guys Jonathan Loaisiga and Tommy Kahnle hurt, musical chairs is the order of the day.

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

One day – hopefully soon – Washington's MacKenzie Gore is going to have a light click on and he'll realize he can be a force among starting pitchers if he just throws strikes and gets ahead in counts. I just watched him again and he was untouchable when he left the nibbling to the goats. Just sayin' but it will happen.

is going to have a light click on and he'll realize he can be a force among starting pitchers if he just throws strikes and gets ahead in counts. I just watched him again and he was untouchable when he left the nibbling to the goats. Just sayin' but it will happen. MLB is getting rather droll. When the first thing a fantasy team owner does each day is look to see which of his pitchers hit the IL, it's more like watching gladiators fall in the Roman Coliseum. I see Texas' Jacob deGrom is down again – possibly long term – with an elbow injury. Step up. Step up. Who's next?

is down again – possibly long term – with an elbow injury. Step up. Step up. Who's next? I don't think I've ever said this, but I think the Cardinals might need to make some changes. They are in last place, and their pitching is inexplicably atrocious. I just watched Miles Mikolas burn through 96 pitches before being lifted with one out in the fifth inning, and it's getting to be an almost every game occurrence.

burn through 96 pitches before being lifted with one out in the fifth inning, and it's getting to be an almost every game occurrence. Once upon a time, I had James Paxton very high on my target lists. He is scheduled to make his first 2023 start for Boston later this week, but I hesitate to aggressively pursue him. In six rehab appearances he compiled a 6.23 ERA and often had trouble throwing strikes. Maybe a low-priced flyer, but there is risk.

very high on my target lists. He is scheduled to make his first 2023 start for Boston later this week, but I hesitate to aggressively pursue him. In six rehab appearances he compiled a 6.23 ERA and often had trouble throwing strikes. Maybe a low-priced flyer, but there is risk. In what has been a tale of two cities – Indianapolis and Pittsburgh – Mitch Keller could be dazzling at Triple-A, then come up and consistently get smoked in the majors. I have said for years if he would just trust his stuff, he could be a success with the Pirates. He may be getting that message this year.

could be dazzling at Triple-A, then come up and consistently get smoked in the majors. I have said for years if he would just trust his stuff, he could be a success with the Pirates. He may be getting that message this year. Like the Cardinals, the White Sox are performing far below expectations. One of the biggest contributors has been Dylan Cease who has taken a huge step back from 2022. His velocity is down a tick, but more damaging, he has displayed inconsistent (that may be generous) command with all his offerings.

These aren't all the questions by any means, but they are some situations to watch. As always, we'll keep tabs on possible bullpen adjustments throughout the season in the Endgame Odyssey section of the Musings, but for now, there are some thoughts on the American League and those ever-changing bullpens.