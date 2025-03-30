Jonathan India Injury: Hit in head by pitch

India (head) was hit in the head by a pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning of Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Guardians, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

India was struck by a 98.9 mph cutter from Cleveland's closer Emmanuel Clase, which collided with his helmet and face. The infielder was replaced at first base by MJ Melendez, bringing India's day to an end after he went 1-for-3 with a walk, the hit-by-pitch and a run scored in the contest. More information on India's status will likely be provided in the near future.