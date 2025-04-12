Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan India headshot

Jonathan India Injury: Injury considered mild

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Royals manager Matt Quatraro described India's quad tightness as "mild" following Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Quatraro said India was eventually removed from the game because it wasn't loosening up throughout the contest. India will presumably undergo further testing, but it's not sounding like a significant injury. India went 0-for-2 at the plate with one walk before being replaced by Drew Waters in the sixth inning.

Jonathan India
Kansas City Royals
