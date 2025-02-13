Jonathan Loaisiga Injury: Aiming for early-June return

Loaisiga (elbow) said Thursday that he hopes to make his season debut around late May or early June, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Shortly after Loaisiga signed a one-year deal to return to New York in December, pitching coach Matt Blake said he expected the right-hander to return closer to the beginning of May. Although it now seems the Yankees will have to wait a bit longer than that before activating Loaisiga, he's still likely to play a key role in their bullpen once healthy.