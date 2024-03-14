Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East

This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

Over the past four weeks, we have checked in on the spring happenings around each division. This fifth segment features a look at the American League East. Hopefully you've had a chance to weigh the pros and cons of the majority of arms competing for rotation spots, and you are prepared to field a value-laden pitching staff when baseball kicks off for the 2024 season. We're in deep stretch, so let's look at the:

American League East

Baltimore Orioles – The O's clearly had the horses to compete in the rough and tumble AL East, so what do they do next? They signed one of the elite starting pitchers in the game – Corbin Burnes. And, I think he can take it to another level. Their "ace" heading into 2023, lefty John Means missed most of the season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. He should be solid this year, albeit probably with a restricted workload. I'm not sure who to label their No. 3. Traditionally, I suppose it would be someone like Kyle Bradish, but I think Grayson Rodriguez will not only step in here but will also challenge Means for the two spot. I love the guy. He's a true No. 1 – or at least I think he will be. The rest of the rotation will likely be filled with young arms hoping to establish themselves. Dean Kremer has displayed some competence and looks like a serviceable starting pitcher, while Tyler Wells, Cole Irvin, and perhaps swingman candidate Bruce Zimmermann will compete for the last spots. They are loaded with young talent on the field, and they are building a mound corps to match.

With that rotation, the bullpen figures to be potentially fantasy productive. Unfortunately, their big gun, Felix Bautista, will miss all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery. He made quite a splash before going down. That leaves a huge hole to fill. They brought in Craig Kimbrel, and he will presumably be given the first shot, but I'm iffy on whether he is up to the task. Yennier Cano was reasonably useful, and he could be their best option. It looks like Danny Coulombe, who also flashed some potential, is likely to see some late-inning work along with southpaw Keegan Akin, while righties Dillon Tate and Cionel Perez round out the key guys in a fairly competent bullpen.

Recapping the Orioles:

The arm to own: Let's go with Rodriguez, as there is huge upside there.

He'll likely be overpriced: Bradish helps the O's more than he does a fantasy squad.

Best of the bullpen: With Bautista out, I'm going to look to Cano for saves.

Boston Red Sox – The Red Sox season in 2023 can be summed up in one word – disaster. They were in the process of reworking the staff when they took a huge hit, as their presumed No. 1, Lucas Giolito, suffered an elbow injury that will keep him out for the season. From the ashes, only Nick Pivetta came close to a full season, and he was inconsistent. Still, he looks good at times, then loses command. I see him being a contributor but only sometimes. They do have one potential diamond in the rough, as they recently signed the talented Brayan Bello to a contract extension. There is upside if he continues to mature. They may be joined by Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck, with Kutter Crawford possibly in the mix. Beyond them, the best their organization has to offer is probably Josh Winckowski who has only modest potential.

In many ways, the bullpen was more disastrous than the rotation in 2023. Okay, not just 2023, the bullpen has been awful for years. They have a real closer, albeit a 36-year-old genuine closer. Kenley Jansen has remade himself the past couple years, but his skills are declining. His presence does allow their other bullpen arms to fill more suitable roles. I would probably list Chris Martin, another greybeard, and Brennan Bernardino as the top set-up guys (and the marginal insurance policies for Jansen). They'll be joined by Bryan Mata (he's out of options) and Greg Weissert in attempting to bridge to the ninth inning. One other name is a question mark. An all-time favorite, Liam Hendriks, is hoping to return from a laundry list of injuries/illness in the second half.

Recapping the Red Sox:

The arm to own: In general, I'm staying away, but Bello offers some real potential.

He'll likely be overpriced: Crawford will see at least some starts, but I'm passing.

Best of the bullpen: Jansen continues his HOF quest and provides some respectability.

New York Yankees – The Yankees present a pitching staff that could be one of the best in baseball. As usual, it is all supposed to start with Gerrit Cole. Unfortunately, he has experienced elbow issues. He was sent for an MRI, and the Yankees were evasive about the results, so more tests were ordered. The latest is he will likely miss one to two months. The question is, who will take the mound if Cole does not? Carlos Rodon should be the next best pitcher in the rotation, but he suffered through a rough 2023. I look for him to storm back. Next up is a change-up. Marcus Stroman is a groundball specialist and more of a finesse pitcher. He fits well here. I like Clarke Schmidt in the four spot. He continues to develop, and I think his day is in view. Nestor Cortes is next up. He's a southpaw with decent upside, and even though he's not top-of-the-rotation, he's better than your typical fifth starter. That's where he will slot in if everyone is healthy. The only thing really lacking is depth. Today that "depth" is Luke Weaver, and while they have been mentioned in talks with Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, so far, nothing. The Cole elbow news could change that.

The Yankees still have one of the deepest bullpens in baseball even with new closer Clay Holmes stepping up and doing a solid job. And, he didn't look out of place doing it. I'm comfortable with him. Health is always a concern these days, and early on they will miss a couple of top set-up men in Tommy Kahnle and Lou Trivino. But, depth is fairly plentiful here. They also have Jonathan Loaisiga (probably Holmes' caddy), along with Ian Hamilton, Ron Marinaccio and newcomer Caleb Ferguson, all with some experience pitching higher-leverage innings.

Recapping the Yankees:

The arm to own: Rodon has a high enough ceiling to be worth the injury risk.

He'll likely be overpriced: Cortes is capable, but I think he'll be too high priced.

Best of the bullpen: Holmes again pitched well and looked legitimate doing it.

Tampa Bay Rays – Some organizations become known for consistently developing young pitchers, and the Rays fall solidly into that category. At first glance, their starting pitching doesn't look all that formidable. But, I hesitate to write any of them off. Tyler Glasnow is gone. The heir apparent to Glasnow's leadership role, super southpaw Shane McClanahan (along with Drew Rasmussen), is injured and expected to miss all or most of the season. Zach Eflin is probably next up, but he's a bit of a head scratcher. He hasn't really impressed me, but the Rays gave him their biggest free agent contract ever, and his performance jumped up. Hmmm. The Rays also have a couple more up-and-comers in Jeffrey Springs and Shane Baz, but they will begin the season on the injured list. Both deserve attention on draft day. Newcomer Ryan Pepiot is competent and fits nicely into the Rays' rotation as does to a slightly lesser extent Aaron Civale. Others under consideration for early starting assignments would include Taj Bradley, who is capable but banged up right now with a strained pectoral, and Zack Littell, and maybe even former two-way guy Brendan McKay. They may not appear quite ready, but we're talking Tampa Bay, so don't ignore them. Another potentially interesting thought, Naoyuki Uwasawa, is a possibility, but he has struggled mightily this spring. Be aware, he can opt out of his contract if he doesn't make the Rays out of Spring Training.

The Rays' nontraditional approach to pitching relies heavily on the bullpen, and they generate the best results when they match up their arms with the upcoming hitters, regardless of the inning. My guess is Pete Fairbanks will lead the staff in saves, but he has to stay healthy, and someone else – maybe Jason Adam or Colin Poche or Phil Maton or Garrett Cleavinger could be that day's closer. The bullpen is usually pretty effective, but that success comes hand-in-hand with lots of flexibility, which can often create headaches for fantasy owners.

Recapping the Rays:

The arm to own: I think Pepiot could take another step forward this year.

He'll likely be overpriced: Civale makes me nervous, but again it is the Rays.

Best of the bullpen: If you take one, I'm a Fairbanks fan, but pray he stays healthy.

Toronto Blue Jays – The AL East is always rough, but this year, Toronto appears to be all in. The Blue Jays have rebuilt their starting rotation over the past couple years, and I think they have the horses. At the top of the list is Kevin Gausman who was signed in the offseason prior to 2022. He was sharp last year, and the wily veteran figures to again be the leader of the staff. And, Gausman isn't alone at the top of the rotation. I have always liked Yusei Kikuchi, even when he struggled, but I think he might be turning the corner. He has the stuff to climb as high as the two spot, and he has looked pretty good this spring. A huge key to this season again has to be Chris Bassitt. He's not an ace but he's steady, and he does provide valuable innings. Next on the list is an enigma who has really struggled with consistency. That has been a problem throughout his career, but I think at age 29, Jose Berrios should be poised to take the next step. Now, the BIG question. Alek Manoah was nothing short of spectacular in his second season with the Jays, and last year he was worse than horrible. Dr. Jeckyl can be so good on any given day, and he can turn into Mr. Hyde midgame. I have seen a couple innings this spring, and I am not thrilled. Therefore, I'm looking for Bowden Francis and eventually Yariel Rodriguez to fill the fifth slot, at least until they get their top prospect, Ricky Tiedemann ready to step in. Mitch White will serve as a competent swingman.

Things appear fairly settled in the Toronto bullpen heading into the season. Look for Jordan Romano to be the guy and to pile up saves. They also feature a top shelf set-up guy in Erik Swanson who strengthens a very good pen. And, there is lots of depth here. Chad Green will also be a key set-up guy. Southpaw Tim Mayza along with the durable Yimi Garcia will see plenty of late innings, while Genesis Cabrera, Wes Parsons and Trevor Richards could also jump into the mix depending on the matchups. And, don't forget top tier prospect Nate Pearson who probably has the best raw tools.

Recapping the Blue Jays:

The arm to own: Gausman, but I anticipate another big year from Kikuchi, too.

He'll likely be overpriced: I cannot endorse Manoah. He remains a huge mess.

Best of the bullpen: Romano will be the guy and he should see lots of chances.

Next week we'll wrap up our preseason staff preview with a look at the NL East.