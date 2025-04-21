Jonathan Loaisiga Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Loaisiga (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa on Saturday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Loaisiga is just over 12 months removed from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow and has finally been cleared for game appearances. His rehab assignment figures to be a lengthy one given how much time he's missed. Loaisiga could work his way back into high-leverage relief situations for the Yankees, but it will take a while.