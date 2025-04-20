Jordan Beck News: Performs well in return to majors

Beck went 1-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Nationals.

Beck was recalled to provide some extra depth with Brenton Doyle (quadriceps/personal) away from the team. He immediately drew a start with a lefty on the mound and delivered a three-RBI triple in the seventh inning. Beck is likely to serve in a small-side platoon role, though his playing time will be worth monitoring until Doyle returns.