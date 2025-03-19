Jordan Lawlar News: Opening season in Reno

The Diamondbacks optioned Lawlar to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Lawlar was given the chance to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster during camp, but after thumb surgery and a pair of hamstring injuries limited him to just 23 total games across three minor-league stops in 2024, the expectation all along has been that the 22-year-old infielder would begin the season at Triple-A. He remains the organization's top prospect and had previously seen big-league action in 2023, so a hot start to the season in Reno could quickly put Lawlar in the mix for a promotion to the big club. Arizona has been giving Lawlar equal exposure to both third base and shortstop this spring, giving him a couple of pathways to earning playing time in the big leagues once he's deemed ready.