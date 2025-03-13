Jordan Walker Injury: Aiming to return to lineup Saturday

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Walker (knee) is tracking toward a return to the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Walker began a running progression earlier this week and has also taken batting practice and tracked flyballs as he works his way back from left knee inflammation. He has missed over a week of action, but as long as he returns Saturday as expected and doesn't have any setbacks, Walker should be fine for Opening Day.