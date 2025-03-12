Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Walker Injury: Goes through running progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Walker (knee) went through a running progression Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker is expected to progress to lateral movements next as he works his way back from left knee inflammation. A return to Grapefruit League action should come after that. Walker hasn't played since tweaking his knee March 4 but is expected to have enough time to ramp back up for Opening Day.

