Jordan Walker Injury: Goes through running progression
Walker (knee) went through a running progression Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Walker is expected to progress to lateral movements next as he works his way back from left knee inflammation. A return to Grapefruit League action should come after that. Walker hasn't played since tweaking his knee March 4 but is expected to have enough time to ramp back up for Opening Day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now