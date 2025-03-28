Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Mateo headshot

Jorge Mateo News: Gets start in second game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Mateo will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Mateo was a somewhat surprising inclusion on the Orioles' Opening Day roster after seeing limited Grapefruit League action as he worked his way back from UCL reconstruction surgery on his non-throwing elbow. He entered Thursday's contest late on defense and will get the start in the second game of the series.

