Jorge Mateo News: Two steals in first multi-hit game

Mateo went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Sunday marked the first multi-hit game of the season by Mateo, who also swiped a pair of bags for the second time in 15 appearances so far. The speedy 29-year-old is still batting just .136 with a lone extra-base hit and one run scored over 22 at-bats, but he does have five steals while operating primarily as a pinch runner for the Orioles.