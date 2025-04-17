Jose Siri Injury: Finally placed on injured list

The Mets placed Siri on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left tibia fracture.

Siri was diagnosed with the injury Monday, but the Mets held off on making the IL move official so that they could play roster games with their bullpen. There's no timetable for his return, but expect the veteran outfielder to be shelved for more than a month. Tyrone Taylor will be the club's primary center fielder while Siri is out.