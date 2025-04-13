Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Hader headshot

Josh Hader News: Another scoreless outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Hader allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Angels.

Hader had a four-run lead, but he hadn't pitched since Tuesday so he entered the game in a non-save situation. He allowed a pair of singles but still managed to record his fifth straight scoreless appearance. Hader hasn't recorded a save since April 3, but that hasn't been a result of his performance.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now