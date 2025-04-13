Josh Hader News: Another scoreless outing
Hader allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Angels.
Hader had a four-run lead, but he hadn't pitched since Tuesday so he entered the game in a non-save situation. He allowed a pair of singles but still managed to record his fifth straight scoreless appearance. Hader hasn't recorded a save since April 3, but that hasn't been a result of his performance.
