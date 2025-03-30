Fantasy Baseball
Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung Injury: Heads to IL with neck spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

The Rangers placed Jung (neck) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung battled neck stiffness late in spring training, but he was cleared ahead of Opening Day and started in the Rangers' first two games, going 3-for-7 with an RBI. However, he was held out of the lineup for Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox after the neck spasms cropped up again, and the Rangers have now decided to shut Jung down for a bit. Per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, manager Bruce Bochy said that he's hopeful Jung will be in line for a minimum-length stay on the shelf, so the 27-year-old third baseman could be back in action as soon as April 8.

