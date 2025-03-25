Josh Jung Injury: Out Tuesday, should play in opener

The Rangers scratched Jung (neck) from the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition against the Royals.

Jung was initially slated to start at third base and bat fifth in the Rangers' spring finale, but he'll instead get more time to recuperate after he was pulled from Monday's game against the Royals due to neck stiffness. The decision to scratch him from Tuesday's contest seems to be precautionary, as Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young expressed confidence that Jung will be back in the lineup for Thursday's season opener versus the Red Sox, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.