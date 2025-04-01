JT Brubaker Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Yankees transferred Brubaker (rib) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Brubaker has yet to make his Yankees debut since being acquired from the Pirates last March, as he missed the entire 2024 season while completing his recovery from April 2023 Tommy John surgery. He appeared poised to come off the IL after the All-Star break last season, but an oblique strain suffered during his rehab assignment thwarted those plans. Brubaker then returned to full health in advance of spring training, only to get drilled by a line drive in his first Grapefruit League appearance Feb. 21 and sustaining three rib fractures on his left side. The right-hander has yet to resume baseball activities since suffering the injury, so the Yankees were comfortable moving him to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Adam Ottavino. Brubaker won't be eligible to return from the IL until late May.