Juan Yepez News: Relegated to minors

The Nationals optioned Yepez to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Yepez managed just a .559 OPS through 48 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League, which is enough of a drop from his performance in the majors last year (.764 OPS) to have him sent back to Triple-A. He should receive regular playing time while in Rochester and may be a candidate to serve as bench depth in Washington if his bat gets hot.