Julio Rodriguez headshot

Julio Rodriguez Injury: Falls ill Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Rodriguez was scratched from the lineup for Monday's Cactus League game against the Athletics due to an illness, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Rodriguez wasn't feeling well upon reporting to the ballpark Monday, so he'll likely receive a day or two off before making his return to the lineup. Luke Raley will start in center field Monday in Rodriguez's stead. The 22-year-old outfielder has already logged 35 at-bats in Cactus League play, batting .229 with three home runs and one stolen base.

