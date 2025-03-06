Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Junior Caminero headshot

Junior Caminero Injury: Day-to-day with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Caminero (back) is "probably very day-to-day," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caminero felt his back tighten up on a swing during Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Phillies. While he could be held out of action for a few days to be safe, Cash said of Caminero that they "don't expect him to miss too much time."

Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now