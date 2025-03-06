Junior Caminero Injury: Day-to-day with back tightness
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Caminero (back) is "probably very day-to-day," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Caminero felt his back tighten up on a swing during Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Phillies. While he could be held out of action for a few days to be safe, Cash said of Caminero that they "don't expect him to miss too much time."
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now