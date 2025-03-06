Junior Caminero Injury: Day-to-day with back tightness

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Caminero (back) is "probably very day-to-day," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caminero felt his back tighten up on a swing during Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Phillies. While he could be held out of action for a few days to be safe, Cash said of Caminero that they "don't expect him to miss too much time."