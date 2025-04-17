Junior Caminero News: Power surge continues vs. Yankees

Caminero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Caminero belted his fifth long ball of the young season in the third inning, pushing the Rays in front 3-1. The former top prospect has left the yard in four of his last six games, and he's slashing a promising .288/.324/.545 with two doubles, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored through his first 71 plate appearances of the campaign.