Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Junior Caminero headshot

Junior Caminero News: Power surge continues vs. Yankees

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 8:24pm

Caminero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Caminero belted his fifth long ball of the young season in the third inning, pushing the Rays in front 3-1. The former top prospect has left the yard in four of his last six games, and he's slashing a promising .288/.324/.545 with two doubles, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored through his first 71 plate appearances of the campaign.

Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now