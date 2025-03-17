Justin Dunn News: Dispatched to minor-league camp

The White Sox reassigned Dunn to minor-league camp Monday.

Dunn previously made 32 big-league starts from 2019 through 2022 with the Mariners and Reds, but he faced long odds to break camp with the White Sox after missing most of the last two seasons due to shoulder problems. The 29-year-old righty has stayed healthy in camp and has been effective over his four Cactus League appearances, allowing just one earned run on three hits and four walks while striking out two over eight innings. If Dunn can carry that success over to Triple-A Charlotte to begin the season, he could put himself in consideration for a promotion to the big club.