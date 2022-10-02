NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

This is the final column of the season. Thank you to everyone who read and/or provided comments during the season as they helped improve the article. If you have any comments or suggestions, please email support@rotowire.com and/or jan.levine@gmail.com .

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Justin Dunn, Reds: Dunn, out since Sep. 12 with right shoulder tightness, is expected to rejoin the team before the end of the season. Cincinnati already set its rotation for the remaining six games, so he'll work out of the bullpen once activated from the 15-day injured list. Dunn threw 46 pitches in a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Louisville and is included in this week's column as a potential stash keeper in deeper mixed and NL-only leagues. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Kyle Muller, Braves: Muller was called up for a spot start Tuesday against the Nationals allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.2 innings. He was immediately sent back down to Triple-A Gwinnett where he's posted a 3.41 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 134.2 innings across 23 starts. If the Braves clinch the NL East early, Muller could get another start. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

RELIEF PITCHER

David Price, Dodgers: I profiled several possible closing candidates in LA last week. One who wasn't mentioned is Price, who was still on the IL but returned to action Tuesday. He plans to retire at the end of the season and produced a with a 2.58 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 37:8 K:BB across 38.1 innings before being sidelined at the end of August with wrist inflammation. Price returned to action with a save Thursday and tossed a scoreless inning Friday. With Craig Kimbrel out of the closer role, Price has a chance to fill that slot. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (saves spec)

CATCHER

Francisco Alvarez, Mets: Alvarez, viewed by many as the top prospect in baseball, got the call on Friday to join the Mets. He slashed .260/.374/.511 with 27 home runs over 112 games split between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. Alvarez breezed through Binghamton to earn the call up to Syracuse where he compiled a .233/.382/.440 line during 199 plate appearances, but those numbers don't tell full story. Alvarez got off to a slow start, but hit 395/.519/.651 with three homers to earn the call-up in the 12 games after returning from an ankle injury. His offense is well ahead of his defense, and he'll receive most of his playing time at DH versus LHP. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (up in keeper leagues)

Aramis Garcia, Reds: Garcia, out of commission since shortly before the All-Star break due to a fractured finger, began a rehab assignment last Friday with Triple-A Louisville. While only a handful of games are left, he could be activated and rejoin the parent club this week. Once reinstated, Garcia could unseat Austin Romine and Chuckie Robinson as the Reds' No. 1 catcher with Tyler Stephenson sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Jose Godoy, Pirates: The Pirates selected Godoy's contract last Monday. He stepped in as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher behind Jason Delay while Tyler Heineman (concussion) is on the 7-day injured list. The 27-year-old was hitless in 10 big-league at-bats before this current call up, but impressed with a .947 OPS at Triple-A Indianapolis - albeit in only 42 plate appearances. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

FIRST BASE

Sean Bouchard, Rockies: Bouchard slashed .300/.404/.635 with 20 home runs, 56 runs driven in and 61 scored over 69 games to earn a promotion at the beginning of September. Drafted in the ninth round in 2017, he steadily worked his way up the ladder while hitting well at every stop. Bouchard has continued that trend in the majors with a .286/.461.429 line through his first 22 games. He's seen all of his playing time in the outfield and offers a solid eye and approach at the plate, though the power has yet to be displayed. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Brandon Dixon, Padres: San Diego promoted Dixon on Tuesday. The 30-year-old registered a 1.313 OPS with 13 homers in 25 games for Triple-A El Paso after a 1.216 OPS in 25 contests at Double-A. Dixon's start Thursday was his first big-league action since 2020 with Detroit. He'll operate a bench bat for the Friars. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Darick Hall, Phillies: Hall was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, replacing Yairo Munoz on the Phillies active roster. This is his second stint in the bigs as he was sent down Aug. 22. The 27-year-old posted a .264 average with nine homers, 16 RBI and 19 runs scored over 129 at-bats from his first 38 games with in Philly this season. Hall represents a nice stash candidate for those in keeper leagues. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

SECOND BASE

Orlando Arcia, Braves: Arcia looks to have overtaken Vaughn Grissom as the Braves' primary second sacker. He's started five straight games at the keystone, relegating Grissom to pinch-hit duty. Arcia's last solid season was 2017 while in Milwaukee, but he's been productive during this recent stretch and worth a roster spot and place in your active lineup. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Buddy Kennedy, Diamondbacks: Kennedy was called up Friday to take the roster spot of Ketel Marte, who was placed on the 10-day injured list. He hit .261/.363/.385 with seven home runs in 93 games at Triple-A Reno and saw 80 at-bats in the big leagues earlier this year. Kennedy should receive time at second and third base for the last few games. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

THIRD BASE

J.D. Davis, Giants: The Giants have handily won the trade with the Mets when they acquired Davis. While Darin Ruf has struggled and was placed on the 10-day IL Friday with a strained neck, Davis has slashed .280/3.75/.525 with seven homers and 13 runs drive in 44 games and 136 plate appearances (through Thursday) and added another long ball Saturday. Davis qualifies at third next year and may also have eligibility in some leagues at first with 16 games played there. Look for him to be close to a full-time player next season in San Fran. 12-team Mixed: $35, 15-team Mixed: $45; 12-team NL: Rostered

SHORTSTOP

CJ Abrams, Nationals: Abrams, one of the major prospects acquired by the Nationals from the Padres in the Juan Soto deal, is closing his rookie season strong going 14-for-32 with six runs scored and three stolen bases in his last eight games. He and Luis Garcia look to be the double-play combination for Washington moving forward, providing the team a solid young duo for the future. Abrams needs to show better plate discipline and cut down on his strikeouts, but has speed to burn and the power is expected to come as he matures. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

OUTFIELD

Miguel Andujar, Pirates: Andujar was claimed off waivers by the Pirates last Sunday. Designated for assignment by the Yankees, he found a good landing spot for playing time. After hitting 27 home runs in 2018, Andujar struggled at the plate and to find consistent playing time but logged 70 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year and slashed .287/.332/.491 with 13 homers, 51 RBI, 42 runs and five steals. He's played daily for the Bucs in the outfield and at designated hitter, which should continue the balance of the season. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Avisail Garcia, Marlins: Garcia hit the IL twice with a strained hamstring, seeing just four games of action in a nearly two-month stretch from the beginning of August. He was activated Thursday after spending two-plus weeks sidelined. Signed to a four-year, $53 million contract by the Marlins last November, Garcia has endured a brutal first season with the Fish. He homered his first game back and thanks to his contract should be Miami's starting right fielder in 2023. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

James Outman, Dodgers: Outman closed out his Triple-A campaign strong slashing .313/.405/.672 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base across his final 16 games at Oklahoma City. Overall, he produced a .294/.392/.586 line with 31 homers, 106 RBI, 101 runs and 13 stolen bases over 125 contests between Double-A and Triple-A and earned his first trip to the big leagues. Outman's breakthrough season puts him on the radar for a roster spot next season with the Dodgers. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Jesus Sanchez, Marlins: Sanchez struggled mightily prior to his demotion in early August, but righted the ship in the minors to earn a promotion Friday. He hit just .175/.290/.300 over his last 30 games in the majors resulting in his demotion. Sanchez found his stroke at Triple-A Jacksonville by slashing .308/.399/.465 with six homers, 30 runs, 27 RBI and four stolen bases along with a 21.3 strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate in 42 minor-league games after getting sent down. He's proven he can hit in the minors, but has been unable to carry that production forward. But with Miami still in rebuild mode, Sanchez will continue to receive chances. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9