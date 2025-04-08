Justin Wrobleski News: Crushed for eight runs

Wrobleski (0-1) yielded eight runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings Tuesday, striking out four and taking a loss against Washington.

Wrobelski struggled out of the gate, coughing up a two-run homer to James Wood in the first inning. The Nationals plated three runs in the second and three more in the fourth, capped off by another Wood home run. Wrobelski posted a 5.70 ERA over 36.1 MLB innings in 2024. It's unclear if he'll stick with the big club or head back to Triple-A Oklahoma City.