Keegan Akin News: Continues to work in middle relief

Akin recorded one out in the fifth inning Saturday against the Blue Jays.

After relieving Tomoyuki Sugano, Akin got Andres Gimenez to fly out to end the frame and strand Bo Bichette at third base. Akin hasn't seen a save opportunity in 2025 or made a start for the Orioles since 2023, so his fantasy value in most settings is minimal at the moment. That said, the 30-year-old right-hander does have a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with two holds over 7.1 innings so far this year.