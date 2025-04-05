Kenta Maeda News: Off to slow start

Maeda allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in an inning of relief during Friday's 7-4 win over the White Sox. He struck out one.

Maeda entered the contest in the eighth inning with the Tigers up 7-1, and he made it through his first frame unscathed. However, the righty struggled mightily in the ninth and was yanked without recording any outs. Maeda has only made two appearances so far this year, but he's allowed five runs already over three innings of work. It's an uninspiring start to his relief role, though he does have time to turn things around.