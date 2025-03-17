Fantasy Baseball
Korey Lee headshot

Korey Lee News: Impressive in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Lee has gone 10-for-25 with four extra-base hits in Cactus League games.

Lee has a 49 wRC+ across 490 big-league plate appearances, so success across a small sample in relatively meaningless games isn't all that reassuring. However, he appears likely to enter the regular season as Chicago's primary catcher and his performance this spring could buy him some additional time over top prospects Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero.

Korey Lee
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
