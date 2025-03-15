Kutter Crawford Injury: Bullpens on schedule
Crawford (knee) is scheduled to throw bullpen sessions Tuesday and Friday of next week, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has thrown a few low-intensity bullpens this spring to avoid aggravating the knee, but next week's sessions will be at normal effort. Given the amount of time he'll need to build up, Crawford is expected to miss the start of the regular season and likely all of April.
