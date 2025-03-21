Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Busts

RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Busts

Written by 
James Anderson 
Joel Bartilotta 
Ryan Boyer 
Jason Collette 
Erik Halterman 
Brad Johnson 
Chris Morgan 
Ryan Rufe 
Peter Schoenke 
Updated on March 21, 2025 2:21PM EST
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

Over the weekend, I asked the RotoWire staff for their favorite sleepers and busts for this season. On Monday, I shared the group's top hitter sleepers, and on Tuesday, I shared our top pitcher sleepers. Wednesday, we moved onto bust hitters, and today we're wrapping the series up with bust pitchers.

The players are listed in order of their ADP in the RotoWire Online Championship. I've included each writer's explanation for their pick from their response to my email, or in some cases, I've used excerpts of articles they've written this offseason.

Intro by Erik Halterman

Fantasy Baseball Busts: Pitchers

Garrett Crochet, SP, Red Sox (ADP 32)

All his peripheral metrics are outstanding, but I have a hard time paying a near first-round draft price for a pitcher with just one season of 140 innings and a previously shaky injury history. Sure, he's healthy now, but I want more of a proven health track record if I'm taking a pitcher that early. — Peter Schoenke

Corbin Burnes, SP, Diamondbacks (ADP 39)

Burnes' strikeout rate has declined for four straight years, going from 36.7 percent to 35.6 percent, 30.5 percent, 25.5 percent and finally 23.1 percent last year. While he combined that with a good walk rate (6.1 percent), that pairing isn't fantasy ace material. It looks more like Aaron Nola (24.0 K%, 6.1 BB%, ADP 93), Luis Castillo (24.3 K%, 6.5 BB%, ADP 101), or even someone like Nathan Eovaldi (23.9 K%, 6.0 BB%, ADP

Over the weekend, I asked the RotoWire staff for their favorite sleepers and busts for this season. On Monday, I shared the group's top hitter sleepers, and on Tuesday, I shared our top pitcher sleepers. Wednesday, we moved onto bust hitters, and today we're wrapping the series up with bust pitchers.

The players are listed in order of their ADP in the RotoWire Online Championship. I've included each writer's explanation for their pick from their response to my email, or in some cases, I've used excerpts of articles they've written this offseason.

Intro by Erik Halterman

Fantasy Baseball Busts: Pitchers

Garrett Crochet, SP, Red Sox (ADP 32)

All his peripheral metrics are outstanding, but I have a hard time paying a near first-round draft price for a pitcher with just one season of 140 innings and a previously shaky injury history. Sure, he's healthy now, but I want more of a proven health track record if I'm taking a pitcher that early. — Peter Schoenke

Corbin Burnes, SP, Diamondbacks (ADP 39)

Burnes' strikeout rate has declined for four straight years, going from 36.7 percent to 35.6 percent, 30.5 percent, 25.5 percent and finally 23.1 percent last year. While he combined that with a good walk rate (6.1 percent), that pairing isn't fantasy ace material. It looks more like Aaron Nola (24.0 K%, 6.1 BB%, ADP 93), Luis Castillo (24.3 K%, 6.5 BB%, ADP 101), or even someone like Nathan Eovaldi (23.9 K%, 6.0 BB%, ADP 210) or Kutter Crawford (23.1 K%, 6.7 BB%, ADP 335). Toss in the fact that Burnes is now in the first year of a huge contract at hitter-friendly Chase Field and it becomes hard to take him anywhere close to his current price despite his history of strong ratios. — Erik Halterman

Jacob deGrom, SP, Rangers (ADP 51)

I truly believe that deGrom is the best pitcher in baseball when he's healthy, but what are we doing here? This guy hasn't cracked 100 innings since 2019 and has thrown just 41 innings over the last two seasons. We all know how good deGrom can be, but using a fourth-round pick on him seems insane with that injury risk. — Joel Bartilotta

Shota Imanaga, SP, Cubs (ADP 82)

He had an impressive 6.21 K/BB rate in his first season after coming over from Japan, but the 31-year-old also allowed 1.40 home runs per nine innings. Imanaga also benefited from a robust 80.2 left-on-base percentage, so this year his ERA may look more like the 3.71 FIP he had in 2024. — Chris Morgan

Spencer Schwellenbach, SP, Braves (ADP 94)

Schwellenbach increased his career workload from 2021 to 2023 by 74.5 percent in 2024 alone, and the year-over-year increase from 2023 to 2024 was a staggering 159.4 percent...Simply put, we do not know how his young body is going to bounce back from such an increase in workload and that unknown is what concerns me, just as it did with [Spencer] Strider last season. — Jason Collette, excerpted from, "Collette Calls: 2025 NL East Bold Predictions"

Roki Sasaki, SP, Dodgers (ADP 99)

Sasaki has looked as good as advertised this spring, showing off a devastating splitter and a return to the velocity he had displayed prior to last year's dip. As long as the velo holds, my worries here are entirely workload-related. Sasaki has had past elbow problems and averaged just over 100 innings per season in his four years in Japan. The Dodgers have essentially already clinched a playoff spot and have little reason to extend him much beyond that 100-inning mark in 2025. No matter how good he is on a per-inning basis, it's going to be very difficult for Sasaki to turn a profit considering where he's going in drafts. — Ryan Boyer

Max Fried, SP, Yankees (ADP 102)

He has spent time on the injured list with forearm injuries each of the last two seasons and just signed a huge contract to pitch for the Yankees. Maybe Fried staves off his second Tommy John surgery for another year, but even if he's healthy, there are literally over a dozen starting pitchers going later who I project for better statistical seasons. — James Anderson

Reynaldo Lopez, SP, Braves (ADP 168)

Lopez was outstanding last year in his transition from reliever back to starter, but his velocity has dipped this spring and I expect his surface stats to regress in 2025. If he was going three or four rounds later, maybe I'd be interested. — Ryan Rufe

Shane Baz, SP, Rays (ADP 193)

People have been waiting for Shane Baz to put everything together, but he's still pitched only 119 MLB innings over four seasons. It has slowed his progress, and when coupled with pitching in a new more hitter-friendly park his 2025 takes a step backwards. — Brad Johnson

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
James Anderson
James Anderson
James Anderson is RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, Assistant Baseball Editor, and co-host of Farm Fridays on Sirius/XM radio and the RotoWire Prospect Podcast.
Joel Bartilotta
Joel Bartilotta
Joel has 20 years of Fantasy experience, and can recall riding a young Daunte Culpepper to a championship in the 2003-04 season in his inaugural fantasy year. He covers NBA, NFL, daily fantasy, EPL, and MLB for RotoWire.
Ryan Boyer
Ryan Boyer
Ryan has been writing about fantasy baseball since 2005 for Fanball, Rotoworld, Baseball Prospectus and RotoWire.
Jason Collette
Jason Collette
Jason has been helping fantasy owners since 1999, and here at Rotowire since 2011. You can hear Jason weekly on many of the Sirius/XM Fantasy channel offerings throughout the season as well as on the Sleeper and the Bust podcast every Sunday. A ten-time FSWA finalist, Jason won the FSWA's Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year award in 2013 and the Baseball Series of the Year award in 2018 for Collette Calls,and was the 2023 AL LABR champion. Jason manages his social media presence at https://linktr.ee/jasoncollette
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He is one of the hosts of the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast as well as RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on MLB Network Radio and RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Fantasy Sports Radio, both on SiriusXM.
Brad Johnson
Brad Johnson
For more than 30 years, pitching guru Brad "Bogfella" Johnson has provided insightful evaluation and analysis of pitchers to a wide variety of fantasy baseball websites, webcasts and radio broadcasts. He joined RotoWire in 2011 with his popular Bogfella's Notebook.
Chris Morgan
Chris Morgan
Chris Morgan is a writer of sports, pop culture, and humor articles, a book author, a podcaster, and a fan of all Detroit sports teams.
Ryan Rufe
Ryan Rufe
Ryan manages the MLB Closer Grid and authors 'Closer Encounters'. He also contributes to the MLB draft kit and has been helping RotoWire subscribers through our 'Ask An Expert' feature since 2014. He's an NFBC veteran with 2 top-15 overall finishes (2018, 2024) in the RotoWire Online Championship.
Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke is the president and co-founder of RotoWire.com. He's been elected to the hall of fame for both the Fantasy Sports Trade Association and Fantasy Sports Writers Association and also won the Best Fantasy Baseball Article on the Internet in 2005 from the FSWA. He roots for for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and T-Wolves.
College Baseball Picks: Friday, March 21
College Baseball Picks: Friday, March 21
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Update
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Update
Collette Calls: My AL Tout Wars Review
Collette Calls: My AL Tout Wars Review
MLB FAAB Factor: The Calm Before the Storm
MLB FAAB Factor: The Calm Before the Storm