Kutter Crawford headshot

Kutter Crawford Injury: Still not facing hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Crawford (knee) has not yet been cleared to face hitters, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Crawford's recovery from right patellar tendiopathy seems to be coming along as expected, but the Red Sox are proceeding cautiously with him. The right-hander is able to throw off a mound but it's not clear when he might be ready to face hitters and go out on a rehab assignment.

Kutter Crawford
Boston Red Sox
