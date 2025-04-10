Kyle Gibson News: Reaches fourth inning in Triple-A start

Gibson struck out four batters and allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks over 3.1 innings in his season debut for Triple-A Norfolk.

Due to his late signing in spring training, Gibson didn't have enough time to get fully stretched out prior to Opening Day, prompting the Orioles to option him to Triple-A. Gibson remained at the Orioles' spring facility in Florida for the first two weeks of the minor-league season to continue ramping up before he was cleared to report to Norfolk for his 2025 debut. The 37-year-old righty was efficient in the outing, spotting 33 of his 47 pitches for strikes. He'll likely need to build up to around 70 to 80 pitches before becoming a rotation option for Baltimore, so expect him to make at least two or three more starts at Triple-A. With Zach Eflin (lat) landing on the injured list Wednesday and lacking a clear timeline for a return, Gibson should have a fairly clear path to a starting role once he's deemed ready to join the big club, likely in late April or early May.