Kyle Gibson News: Reaches fourth inning in Triple-A start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Gibson struck out four batters and allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks over 3.1 innings in his season debut for Triple-A Norfolk.

Due to his late signing in spring training, Gibson didn't have enough time to get fully stretched out prior to Opening Day, prompting the Orioles to option him to Triple-A. Gibson remained at the Orioles' spring facility in Florida for the first two weeks of the minor-league season to continue ramping up before he was cleared to report to Norfolk for his 2025 debut. The 37-year-old righty was efficient in the outing, spotting 33 of his 47 pitches for strikes. He'll likely need to build up to around 70 to 80 pitches before becoming a rotation option for Baltimore, so expect him to make at least two or three more starts at Triple-A. With Zach Eflin (lat) landing on the injured list Wednesday and lacking a clear timeline for a return, Gibson should have a fairly clear path to a starting role once he's deemed ready to join the big club, likely in late April or early May.

