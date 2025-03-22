Kyle Harrison News: Loses out on rotation spot

The Giants optioned Harrison to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Harrison was among four players vying for the final spot in the big-league rotation, but he didn't do much in the Cactus League to help his case, finishing with eight earned runs allowed in just 6.2 innings. He'll be joined in Sacramento's rotation by Keaton Winn, leaving Hayden Birdsong and Landen Roupp as the remaining options for San Francisco.