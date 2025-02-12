Kyle Harrison News: Velocity back this spring

Harrison said Wednesday that he's rediscovered his velocity this spring after fixing issues with his delivery, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Harrison averaged 92.5 mph with his four-seamer in 2024 and just 91.2 mph in his final start of the season before he was shut down with left shoulder inflammation. That's after the pitch came in at 93.5 mph on average in 2023. Harrison believes the shoulder injury and an earlier ankle problem contributed to his delivery getting out of whack, but he's healthy now and is throwing harder. The left-hander is competing for the final spot in the Giants' rotation this spring and has some bounce-back potential if his velocity holds.