Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright Injury: Slated for three inning in ACL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Wright (shoulder/hamstring) is scheduled for three innings in the Arizona Complex League on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wright entered the season on the injured list as he continues rehab on his right shoulder along with a hamstring strain he suffered in camp. With the righty slated for three innings of work in Arizona, it seems he's progressed a bit since the end of March.

Kyle Wright
Kansas City Royals

